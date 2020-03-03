Greater Mankato Growth annual meeting celebrates GMG’s accomplishments and volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Beyer from Greater Mankato Growth joined KEYC News Now Morning to discuss their annual meeting, the Volunteer of the Year Awards, and their keynote speaker.
The event brings together the business community along with Greater Mankato Growth, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam to share their accomplishments of the current year and celebrate their vision for the future.
The annual meeting will take place Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Minnesota State University, Mankato Centennial Student Union.
The meeting’s schedule is as follows:
- 4:30 - 5:45 pm | Reception, Registration - CSU Fireside, First Level
- 5:45 - 6:15 pm | Awards & Business Meeting - Ballroom, Second Level
- 6:15 - 6:45 pm | Dinner
- 6:45 - 8:00 pm | Program, Keynote
This year’s keynote speaker is David Beurle, Founder & CEO of Future iQ, a global foresight research and consulting firm, which he founded in 2003. He’ll share his experiences as an entrepreneur, both on a national and international level.
The Volunteer of the Year Awards will go to an outstanding volunteer with each of GMG’s offices.
To learn more visit GMG’s website.
