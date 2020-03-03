Mankato East set to play No. 2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral in State Tournament quarterfinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East Loyola boys’ hockey team will be competing in its second State Hockey Tournament in three years on Wednesday.
“We try to soak up and enjoy every moment, but at the end of the day we’re here for a business trip and we’re trying to accomplish something and win games at the next level,” Head Coach Adam Fries said.
From a No. 4 seed in the section tournament to Section 1A champions, the Mankato East Loyola Cougars are set for this year’s Class A State Boys’ Hockey Tournament.
Despite going 11-13-1 in the regular season, the Cougars caught fire in the playoffs, where they averaged four goals per game in the Section 1A Tournament.
“It’s taken a lot of mental toughness, a lot of physical ability, being able to overcome obstacles, every week. Every day we had obstacles, and every game we wanted to make sure we were ready for postseason hockey, and I think that paid off,” junior forward Layten Liffrig explained.
The Cougars have some players with experience at the state tournament. Two years ago, East/Loyola drew Mahtomedi in the first round of the State Tournament, eventually falling by a score of 4-2. That year’s squad bounced back in the consolation bracket with a thrilling 3-2 triple-overtime victory over Litchfield Dassel Cokato.
“To be able to go back and experience the same thing that we did when we were younger, it’ll be great for all the new kids to experience that too,” added Liffrig.
This year, the Cougars open up the tournament against No. 2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral, who defeated the Cougars earlier this season in the Granite City Showcase.
The Cougars hope to avenge that loss in the quarterfinals and make a deep run at state.
“I think this team is capable of doing a lot of things," Fries stated. "I think we’ve proven that if we believe in ourselves, things will happen. I also think that we have to go up there and understand it won’t be easy. If we can do the simple things, I think it’ll go well.”
The Cougars will take on No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
