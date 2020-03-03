Mankato mining company faces $18 million lawsuit

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Stearns Bank filed a lawsuit last month against Jordan Sands, an affiliate of Coughlan Companies that is focused in the industrial sand mining and processing industry.
The claim states that in January 2016, Jordan Sands borrowed over $20 million from the Stearns Bank location in St. Cloud, Minnesota. In late January 2020, Jordan Sands defaulted on their loan due to reduced operations and revenue, forcing them to sell materials and equipment at a discounted price.
As a result of defaulting on their loans, the bank is closing down mortgages with Jordan Sands and the total amount left on their loan is due to the bank. The bank is seeking over $18 million, plus attorney fees and interest, in the final decision of this claim.
Jordan Sands LLC, which is located in North Mankato, was formed in 2011 to help distribute the resources found in Coughlan Companies’ owned and operated land. The Coughlan family first started quarrying in the Mankato area in 1855.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.