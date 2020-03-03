Mankato school board hears update on two-tier bus system

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Public School Board heard an update on the two-tiered bus system Mankato.
Plans for the two-tiered system are moving forward and Monday’s meeting addressed updates on the system that’s set to take effect next school year.
With recent reports of bullying and violence on school buses, community members addressed their concerns for students’ safety to which the school district says the two-tiered system will address.
“When we talked with other school districts that have gone to this two-tier it does help create a more calm environment because there are fewer transfers, we have peer groups on the buses and that does seem to be one of the positive advantages of going to a tiered approach,” says Director of Business Services Tom Sager.
About 60 percent of the bus routes have been established so far and the plan going forward is to still pick up elementary-aged students first and then grades six through 12 next.
“We’re going to be going to the same neighborhoods we do now. I mean the school district boundaries have remained the same, so it’s just a matter of not such much changing the actual route, but in so much as who’s going to be one the bus at which time,” says Sager.
Feedback from the community given to the school district shows parents are concerned about the supervision of their children after school before they’re bused home, and how schools will handle this.
“So we as a school district, and as a school in general, will provide supervision, staff availability for students at that time. So they play on the playground or they might see some of their teachers, finish their homework or maybe just hang out in the cafeteria, but we’ll have adults present,” says Sager.
Still in the planning stages are inclement weather protocols, student drop-off time and necessary staffing adjustments for after-school supervision.
The next update on the two-tiered system is planned for later this spring.
