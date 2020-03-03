Maverick Hockey Blue Line Club celebrates MacNaughton Cup win

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jason Beal, President of the Blue Line Club at Minnesota State University, Mankato joined KEYC News Now Morning with the MacNaughton Cup to celebrate Maverick Hockey’s big win.
The Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey team defeated Bemidji State on Saturday by a score of 4-1 to secure its fifth MacNaughton Cup in program history.
An official celebration for the win was canceled Monday by the MSU Mankato Athletics Department, with officials citing Minnesota’s Presidential Primary as a factor in deciding to cancel the celebration.
Beal says that while the celebration is canceled, the trophy will eventually be on display at the arena.
The Blue Line Club is a booster club for Maverick Hockey to raise money for the program and the university. They have also worked to enhance the fan experience with a new scoreboard and new seating options.
To learn more visit the Blue Line Club on MSU Mankato’s website.
