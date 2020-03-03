Minn. State women’s basketball team falls to UMD, men’s team advances to NSIC Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s and women’s basketball teams competed against the University of Minnesota Duluth on Monday in the semifinals of the NSIC Tournament in Sioux Falls.
The Mavericks women’s basketball team battled hard against UMD, but would ultimately lose by a score of 80-77, in a game that came down to the final minutes.
Senior Kirstin Klitzke led the Mavericks with a career-high 23 points, going 5-6 on three-pointers, while also recording two steals, two assists and three rebounds. Joey Batt also had a stand-out performance for the Mavericks, as the New Ulm, Minnesota, native would score 21 points in 24 minutes of play.
The Bulldogs were led by Brooke Olson, who led all scorers with 29 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, two assists and one steal.
Minnesota State finished its season with an 18-11 overall record, finishing fifth overall in the NSIC and ending the season on a four-game winning streak.
On the other side of the ball, the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s basketball team also competed against Minnesota Duluth on Monday, also in Sioux Falls.
The Mavericks defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 79-73.
Corvon Seales led the Mavericks with 26 points, shooting 10-16 from the field, including 5-9 from beyond the arc. He also contributed five rebounds and three assists.
Following Seales in scoring was Ryland Holt and Kevin Krieger, who each finished with 17 points.
The Bulldogs were led by Brandon Myer and Alex Illikainen, who would finish the game with 30 and 29 points, respectively. Myer would also collect five steals and 11 rebounds, while Illikainen provided an additional nine rebounds.
The Mavericks will advance to the NSIC Championship game, where they will meet Northern State University Tuesday, March 3, at 5 p.m.
With a victory against Northern State in the NSIC Championship game on Tuesday, the Mavericks could, potentially, secure an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on March 14.
