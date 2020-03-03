Minnesota authorities identify deputy who killed suspect

Minnesota authorities identify deputy who killed suspect
Authorities have identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lakeville. (Source: CBS Newspath)
By Associated Press | March 3, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 2:29 PM

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the deputy who shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire on officers in Lakeville.

Sgt. Scott Dundall of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on standard administrative leave, according to a release by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He has been with the sheriff’s office for 22 years.

[ ORIGINAL STORY: Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Lakeville ]

Thirty-six-year-old Kent Kruger died of multiple gunshot wounds in the Friday confrontation at a Lakeville residence.

Officials say Dakota County deputies and Lakeville police were serving an emergency order for protection on Kruger, who was wanted on a warrant for assaulting a peace officer.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.