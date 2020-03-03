Minnesota Security Hospital patient walks away while on supervised outing in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Minnesota Security Hospital patient walked away while on a supervised shopping outing in Mankato on Tuesday.
Officials report that a male patient asked to use a store restroom and did not return to the group.
To ensure the safety of the community and the patient, officials say that they quickly notified law enforcement and are working closely with them to return the patient to the hospital.
More information will be released when it has been made available.
