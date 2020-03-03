Minnesota State’s MacNaughton Cup celebration canceled; will not be made up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials from the Minnesota State University, Mankato Athletics Department announced Monday evening that the MacNaughton Cup Celebration that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been canceled.
Officials say the decision to cancel the celebration comes as the Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Basketball team advanced to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Championship Game. The game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday evening in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
In addition, officials cited Minnesota’s Presidential Primary as a factor in deciding to cancel the celebration.
Officials say that because of other commitments that the men’s hockey team has for the remainder of the week, the celebration will not be made up.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the continued support our fans have for Maverick Athletics,” Athletics Director Kevin Buisman said.
The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team defeated Bemidji State on Saturday by a score of 4-1 to secure its fifth MacNaughton Cup in program history.
The Mavericks are scheduled to return to the ice in a best-of-three series against Alaska Anchorage in the first round of the WCHA Playoffs on Friday, March 6, in Mankato.
