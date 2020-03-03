New Ulm prepared in case of flooding event

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of New Ulm experiences spring flooding just about every year.
A good indicator of what’s going to happen is the Cottonwood River, as it flows fast and can change depths quickly.
Right now, the Cottonwood is at 10.5, but officials are expecting it to rise over two feet by next week.
That makes preparation the first crucial phase in emergency management because officials say it’s the one thing they can control.
“Preparation is the one that we have the most control of because we can prepare well in advance. Once you have well laid out plans, it helps you with response,” said New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert. “Response is another part of emergency management. However, at that point, you can’t prepare when the flood waters are coming into the houses. You don’t want to exchange business cards in the middle of a disaster.”
Borchert stressed the city follows the four steps of Emergency Management: Preparation, Response, Recovery and Mitigation. One example of mitigation is allowing water to run over Cottonwood Street when it gets above 13.2 feet, saving city infrastructure and private property.
"We know that on a regular basis, the river level is going to continue to rise and we can't control that. We're just trying to prepare, become more resilient and save property," added Borchert. "Like I said, that mitigation plan we put in a couple years ago has worked wonderful. It's literally saved the bridge and has saved us from having to redo the road every year."
The City of New Ulm has already been working with the Brown County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross regarding evacuation plans, if necessary.
