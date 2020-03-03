Owner of iconic St. Cloud bar charged with first degree arson

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The owner of a historic St. Cloud bar was charged with intentionally setting fire to the business on Tuesday.
Representatives from the Stearns County Attorney’s Office report that 40-year-old Andrew Charles Welsh of St. Joseph, Minnesota, was charged with two counts of Arson in the First Degree after an investigation revealed that Welsh intentionally set fire to the Press Bar and Parlor.
Welsh’s bail was set at $200,000 with conditions or $1.2 million without conditions.
The investigation into the incident was involved federal, state and local authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)'s National Response Team and additional members of ATF’s St. Paul Field Division, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, the St. Cloud Fire Marshal, the St. Cloud Police Department and the St. Cloud Fire Department.
Law enforcement officials say that an additional investigation is still ongoing.
Welsh’s next court date has yet to be scheduled.
