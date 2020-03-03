Physical therapist shows how the Graston Technique relieves muscle tightness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Matthew Hodgden from Bodikey Physical Therapy joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about the Graston Technique can treat tight muscles
Repetitive movements like typing on a keyboard can create muscle tension in arms and hands.
The Graston Technique is a form of manual therapy known as soft-tissue instrument-assisted mobilization. It involves using instruments with a specialized form of massage/scraping the skin gently.
To learn more about Bodikey Physical Therapy, visit https://www.bodikey.com/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.