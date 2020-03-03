Physical therapist shows how the Graston Technique relieves muscle tightness

Physical therapist shows how the Graston Technique relieves muscle tightness
By Benjamin Broze, Kelsey Barchenger, and Lisa Cownie | March 3, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 2:03 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Matthew Hodgden from Bodikey Physical Therapy joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about the Graston Technique can treat tight muscles

Repetitive movements like typing on a keyboard can create muscle tension in arms and hands.

The Graston Technique is a form of manual therapy known as soft-tissue instrument-assisted mobilization. It involves using instruments with a specialized form of massage/scraping the skin gently.

To learn more about Bodikey Physical Therapy, visit https://www.bodikey.com/

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.