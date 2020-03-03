Teachers learn Marine Corps rifle marksmanship fundamentals

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KEYC) — On Feb. 27, educators participating in the Marine Corps Educators Workshop took a break from getting yelled at by drill instructors to learn about rifle marksmanship.
The Marine Corps considers every Marine a rifleman, and under the direction of Primary Marksmanship Instructors, recruits learn the basics of shooting during basic training.
“Out here as PMI’s when we’re starting to teach the fundamentals of marksmanship - the Marine Corps has a saying ‘brilliance in the basics’ - so it’s extremely important that people learn those basics and the fundamentals of marksmanship so they can build on that,” says Sgt. Thomas Wilson III, a Marine Corps Primary Marksmanship Instructor.
Stepping away from the drill instructors allowed educators to see that being a Marine isn’t just marching and screaming.
“You know, you can still have a personality while you’re in the Marine Corps. You don’t just have to shave your head and have veins popping out of your neck all the time because you’re yelling. So far all they have seen is the Drill Instructors they’ve been working with and kind of getting the recruit treatment a little bit getting mostly yelled at and shuffled one place to another,” says Wilson.
Later that day, teachers moved on to test their mettle with obstacle courses.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.