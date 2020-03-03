Victim and suspect involved in shooting near Silver Lake identified

SILVER LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Police identify the victim and the suspect involved in a shooting near Silver Lake.
The shooting happened Sunday just after 11:15 a.m. on 207th Street east of Silver Lake.
Authorities say the victim, 54-year-old Bruce Lamott was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition. Details on the circumstances leading to the shooting have not been released at this time.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, 54-year-old Carrie Lamott, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.