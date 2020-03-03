WEM, SESM set to square off in Section 2A championship

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waterville Elysian Morristown girls’ basketball team battled Springfield for the south sub-section 2A title.
WEM goes on to win, 57-44.
Bucs win the south sub-section title.
In the north sub-section championship, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s battled Buffalo Lake Hector Stewart.
SESM goes on to win, 72-54.
Saint Mary’s will square off against WEM for the Section 2A title this Friday night at MSU at 6:00 in the evening.
We’ll have highlights of the action on KEYC News Now.
