WEM, SESM set to square off in Section 2A championship
Knights, Bucs win sub-section crowns. (Source: Rob Clark)
By Rob Clark | March 2, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 10:19 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waterville Elysian Morristown girls’ basketball team battled Springfield for the south sub-section 2A title.

WEM goes on to win, 57-44.

Bucs win the south sub-section title.

In the north sub-section championship, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s battled Buffalo Lake Hector Stewart.

SESM goes on to win, 72-54.

Saint Mary’s will square off against WEM for the Section 2A title this Friday night at MSU at 6:00 in the evening.

We’ll have highlights of the action on KEYC News Now.

