Application deadline to grow or process hemp in Minnesota is quickly approaching

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The application deadline to grow or process hemp in the state of Minnesota is quickly approaching.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture application is due by March 31. Last year, more than 500 people had a license to grow or process hemp and more than 7,000 acres of hemp was planted in Minnesota.
The USDA released interim rules last fall and Minnesota will continue under the existing pilot program.
A direct link to the application can be found here.
