Applications for Real ID now available at MSP Airport

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota travelers looking to save themselves a trip to a DVS office can now apply for a REAL ID at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services opened a REAL ID office at the airport on Monday.
It's located inside Terminal 1 in the MSP mall area.
The goal is to provide a convenient way for air travelers to get their questions answered and apply for their REAL ID.
Beginning Oct. 1, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.
