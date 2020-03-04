ATTENTION: Scammer claiming to be “KEYC News 12”; circulating false coronavirus rumors.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A message is circulating on social media with a false claim that KEYC News Now is reporting cases of the coronavirus in the Fairmont and Blue Earth communities.
Local and state health officials have not confirmed or suspected any cases of the virus. KEYC News Now is not reporting any of the false information in the message.
If the link does not go to our website, as is the case with this message, it is most likely a scammer. The scammer also attributes the “report” to KEYC News 12, which is no longer our outlet’s official name.
All cases are confirmed by local and state health officials, which would then be reported through our official account.
