Aussie Peppers to play games at Franklin Rogers Park; season tickets now on sale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Aussie Peppers of Minnesota announced Wednesday that they will be playing their home games during the 2020 National Pro Fastpitch season at Franklin Rogers Park.
Assisting the Peppers in making the move to The Frank was the Mankato Moondogs and the City of Mankato. The team will be returning to greater Mankato for the 2020 season after playing its home games at Caswell Park in North Mankato during the 2019 NPF season.
In addition, the team announced that it will be playing a three-game series at the University of Minnesota’s Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis when it hosts the Chicago Bandits on June 20 and June 21.
“We are excited to be able to bring Professional Softball to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area this season with games at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium,” Assistant GM Alyssa Carver said. “This is a great opportunity for our youth in the state of Minnesota to see professionals and future Olympians play in their own backyard.”
Following the homestand in Minneapolis, the team will return to Mankato for the four-day Peppers Pro Classic event from July 2 to July 5. The event will include the Chicago Bandits, California Commotion and the Cleveland Comets.
Season tickets for the Peppers are now on sale, with single-game tickets being available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
