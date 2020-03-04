Blue Earth County License Center experiences outage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Severe weather in central Tennessee causes an outage at the Blue Earth County License Center.
Beginning around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the camera network at the license center was out for an hour, meaning that no driver’s license transactions could be processed.
The outage is due to the fact that the company the license center uses for their photos is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
“When we send a photo, it goes to their secure facility and when this tornado hit, their connection was interrupted and so they rerouted that, we were down for about 45 minutes, they rerouted it and we could get back up and start taking photos again,” Blue Earth County License Center administrator Suzanne Jensen explained.
The license center also had difficulties later on Tuesday with the system that checks to make sure the credential someone is presenting to them is valid as it was down from around 1:30 until 3 p.m.
