Dream Closet provides quality clothing for those in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lexi Friedrichs from Dream Closet joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about how their club helps others by giving free shopping experiences to those in need.
Dream Closet is a student organization at Minnesota State University, Mankato created with the main goal of delivering quality clothing for the community. They actively collect clothing and receive donations for their events which are free to attend.
On Sunday, March 22, they will be hosting a free shopping event at the MSU Centennial Student Union.
To learn more, visit them on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.