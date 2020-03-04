A indoor mile long walking path launched inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A healthy addition launched in downtown Mankato called the Mayo Mile indoor walking path.
There are starting points where the Hilton Garden Inn and Mankato Place parking ramp connect, or where the Civic Center parking ramp and the City Center Hotel connect.
The path takes you on a journey through the skyways and arena with two laps equating to one mile.
“Being able to bring the Mayo Mile brings that health and wellness component and we’re hoping that it’s utilized by a lot of people. It’ll be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and maybe some possible additions to that based on different events and things going on,” Mayo Clinic Health System community relations officer Christi Wilking said.
The route is a measurable method to achieve fitness goals that includes a variation of stairs and flat ground.
"I think a lot of people from the downtown business community we could see utilizing that over their lunch hour or over their break. I know personally, I work over at Atwood Plaza and our team has already said we want to come over and get our walking shoes and come together. So, not only the health and wellness physical component, but kind of that social and emotional component of being able to walk together as a group," Wilking said.
The event was held in conjunction with Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month which showcased learning opportunities from Mayo Clinic Heath System experts who provided tips on cancer prevention and screenings.
