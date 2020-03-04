Mankato Clinic GI urges adults to stay up-to-date with colorectal cancer screenings

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Health experts want people to know that screening for colon cancer saves lives.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of U.S. adults being screened for colorectal cancer is increasing, but still more than 30% are not up to date with testing.
Dr. Matthew Carns, a gastroenterologist at the Mankato Clinic, joined Lauren Andrego during KEYC News Now at 6:30 on Monday to discuss more about what people can do to prevent Colorectal Cancer and why screening is so important.
March has been recognized as National Colorectal Awareness Month.
