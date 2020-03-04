Mavericks set for WCHA tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU men's hockey team recently claimed its third straight MacNaughton Cup after splitting the series with Bemidji State over the weekend.
We caught up with the Mavericks to talk about their dominant run in the WCHA.
For the fifth time in six years, the Mavericks are WCHA regular season champions.
“One of our identities for this program is we never get satisfied. We take it day by day, week by week, that’s why you see us winning three in a row. We reset pretty well after the year and focus back in on what’s ahead of us,” said Marc Michaelis, MSU senior forward.
This year’s team went 23-4-1 during conference play and features five different players with ten or more goals on the season.
“We have a really deep group, a lot of skill guys. If one line isn’t playing well Friday night, I’m sure there will be a line to pick them up. It’s been really good for us this season,” said Charlie Gerard, MSU senior forward.
That depth will be needed for the upcoming WCHA tournament as the team focuses on achieving another season goal on the checklist.
“It’s great to win the regular season championship, we’ve been working since the summer, but we’re really excited for what’s in front of us. It starts this weekend against Anchorage. Our focus is going to shift from the regular season to the playoffs now, but we have a pretty experienced group that knows what the focus is on at a certain time,” said Michaelis.
MSU will be inside the friendly confines of Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center as the team squares off against Alaska Anchorage this weekend in the opening round of the WCHA tournament in a best of three series.
“It’s huge, the guys in the room love the fans when we go out there for warm-ups, it’s an electric atmosphere. We take it all in and appreciate all the support from the fans in Mankato,” said Gerard.
Game one of the playoff match-up between MSU and Anchorage is set to take place this Friday shortly after seven.
