Minnesota’s Hands Free Law: 7 months later

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state began enforcing the Hands-Free Law on August 1, 2019.
This means that the operation of a cellphone while behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, outside of a single swipe to answer a call, is illegal.
Just over seven months later, have Minnesotans gotten the message?
“Blatant use has decreased, but people are still using them,” North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said.
“We saw a decrease [of motorists using mobile devices while driving] initially. We did a lot of education and promoted it, making sure everyone was educated about the law. But as time has gone past, we have seen an increase [in the amount] of people reverting back to their old habits of grabbing the phone, making phone calls and texting and driving,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Tory Christianson explained.
Between August 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, there were 9,727 citations given out for texting and driving.
The most surprising this about the statistics, however, was that the age group that received the most citations was not young drivers, between the ages 16 and 29, but men and women between 30 and 49 years old. Between the two age groups, 4,394 tickets were issued.
“That high of number for that age group is kind of surprising. Some of it is, possibly, some of them are not able to text like younger drivers and hide it a little better. So we are definitely watching for people looking down and we are watching for behaviors that just aren’t normal and we are able to tell if they are on their phone or not,” Christianson added.
While cell phone use is still more common than it should be behind the wheel, both law enforcement officials agree that the law has seen success and only expect it to help going forward.
“It’s had a measure of success. I would say that’s fair. We’ve seen a decrease in the number of people blatantly using their phones, but it hasn’t been eliminated. That is a pretty tall order, but we are pushing for that,” Christianson stated.
“I think this law is going to be really effective across the state of Minnesota. Hopefully, more states will come on board with it and we will become hands-free all throughout the Midwest, so when we are traveling around people will be safer,” Gullickson said.
The North Mankato Police Department reports that it has given out just under 30 violations since the law was implemented, or about one per week.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.