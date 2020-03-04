National Grammar Day: What’s your grammar pet peeve?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday, March 4, is National Grammar Day. The day encourages the use of correct grammar in both verbal and written language. However, there are lots of grammar mistakes people can make.
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News at Noon visited Mankato West High School to visit with students and teachers about what their grammar pet peeves are.
Students noted the use of commas can be difficult to determine. Social media and texting also have unwritten grammar rules, which can be annoying for those using proper grammar.
“A lot of students actually prefer grammar in some ways because there are rules, there are right and wrong answers, but I do think there are negative associations with grammar," English teacher Meredith Mayra said.
Common grammar mistakes that are pet peeves include using the wrong use of “there,” “their,” or “they’re.”
