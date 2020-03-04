New autism health center hopes to reduce wait times in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new autism therapy center in Mankato held an open house Tuesday and its staff hopes to reduce wait times for services in southern Minnesota.
Caravel Autism Health specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy which focuses on individualized treatment plans after evaluating a child’s social, communication or language skills.
“What we do is come up with an individualized treatment for the child based on needs in each of those areas and break them down into really small teachable parts and build on that for momentum and motivation to increase those skillsets for children,” says Clinical Director and Psychologist Shelby Wolf.
They serve clients as young as 18 months and even provide in-home services for clients.
