Nursing homes using state grant funds to launch new projects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 100 nursing homes across Minnesota begin kicking off 36 projects to promote better care and quality of life for their residents.
Funded by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, projects range from efforts to improve mental health and social connections to reducing falls and infections.
In our region, Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye is using a $10,000 grant to develop and implement a restorative sleep program.
In Truman, Heartland Senior Living received just over 11 thousand dollars. They hope to improve residents’ mental health by enhancing activity programs and incorporating telemedicine into the facility.
