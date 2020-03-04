Randy Christiansen to clown around at Hanska Community Library

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Deb Anton from the Hanska Community Library joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their upcoming event featuring professional clown Randy Christiansen.
Christiansen will come and talk about the history of clowning, before donning his clown outfit, performing juggling acts and more.
The event will take place Thursday March 12, at the Hanska Community Center beginning at 7:00 p.m.
For more details, visit https://www.hanskamnlibrary.org/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.