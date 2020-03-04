Red Cross Month means more opportunities to donate blood

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For more than 75 years, Red Cross Month has been celebrated in March and the American Red Cross is hosting many local blood donation opportunities until March 15th.
According to American Red Cross, blood donations are vital for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.
The need for blood is constant with someone in the U.S. needing blood every 2 seconds and its short shelf life.
One person can donate blood every 56 days and “power reds” can be donated every 112 days, which increases amount of red blood cells donated.
“The population in Southern Minnesota has been so generous. Throughout the southwest chapter area, which is 19 counties in the southwest corner of the state, we collect more than 33-thousand units of blood each year and that is an incredible amount of blood,” executive director of Southwest Minnesota American Red Cross Leah Pockrandt said.
There is still great need for blood, especially type-O negative.
With the great urgency, Red Cross has prioritized making the donation process easy.
Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
According to American Red Cross, blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
In addition, there are two upcoming blood drives in Mankato this week: March 5th at 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the National Guard Training & Community Center (100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive). And March 6th at 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library (100 E. Main Street).
