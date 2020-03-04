Super Tuesday voting wraps up in Mankato

A few voters cast their ballots on Super Tuesday shortly before 8 p.m. at the Mankato Armory, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | March 3, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 9:09 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voting in Minnesota wrapped up Tuesday and anyone in line was allowed to vote.

In Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar’s abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race forced her home-state supporters to make late second choices.

Here in Mankato, voting stations were busy this morning election judges said, but the lines slowly tapered-off going into Tuesday evening.

Several voters interviewed said they followed Klobuchar’s lead and went with Biden, but some went with other candidates instead.

