Acclaimed Johnny Cash tribute band set to perform in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — An acclaimed Johnny Cash tribute musician is scheduled to perform at the State Street Theater Co. in New Ulm.
Sherwin Linton will be performing “The Johnny Cash Story” at 7 p.m. on April 3.
Linton has been performing with the Johnny Cash tribute band since 1975, when Cash invited Linton on stage at the South Dakota State Fair. While on stage, Cash removed his boots and told Linton to try them on. According to the State Street Theater Co., Cash then asked Linton how the shoes fit, who replied by saying “I could never fill your shoes, Johnny,” and Cash answered back “Oh, yes you can.”
Advance tickets for the event cost $20 and can be purchased at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee and online by visiting the State Street Theater Company’s website.
Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the performance for $25.
Doors are scheduled to open approximately 30 minutes prior to the performance.
Handicap seating is available at this evnt as well. The handicap entrance to the State Street Theater Co. is located at the backstage door, near the parking lot off of Washington Street.
Visit the State Street Theater Company’s website or call them at (507) 359-9990 for additional information.
