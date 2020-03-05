‘Bus Mankato’ app helps make transportation easier, more efficient for community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato launched an app back in the fall to make public transportation easier and more efficient.
Bus Mankato is an app for all smartphones that was developed by Minnesota State University, Mankato Information Technology (IT) students for both students and the community.
The app displays real-time tracking of buses and has a planning component that can tell you when and where you can get on a bus and shows all bus routes available in the area, making it easier for you to choose a route.
“Students were able to give back to the community. The app is really neat, it’s really cool that we have this in this community as small communities don’t always have this capability, but taking this need and identifying the need for students, students saying ‘hey, we’ll help you develop this and when we’re done we want to give it to the community’,” Minnesota State University, Mankato Chief Information Officer Mark Johnson explained.
Johnson went on to add that this wouldn't have been possible without the strong partnership between the City of Mankato and Minnesota State University.
The app is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.