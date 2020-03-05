A deeper dive into Minnesota’s Super Tuesday results

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Lauren Andrego joined KEYC News Now at 6 with Stacy Steinhagen and Dion Cheney to dissect Minnesota’s most recent Presidential Primary in greater detail and see how it compared with previous primaries and caucuses.
In 2016, Minnesotans participated in a Presidential Caucus on Super Tuesday, while this year they participated in the first primary in the state since 1992. Officials in St. Paul say the switch was made from a caucus to a primary to increase voter participation.
Voter participation in the 2020 Presidential Primary increased by approximately 300% as compared to the 2016 Presidential Caucus.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.