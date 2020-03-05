ECHO Food Shelf teams up with local Catholic churches for Pasta with the Padres

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Deisy De Leon Esqueda from ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their Pasta with the Padres event.
The ECHO Food Shelf provides emergency food assistance to local families in need.
The 13th Annual Pasta with the Padres is a spaghetti dinner that is free to attend. After dinner, there will be a silent auction and free will offering.
Pasta with the Padres is sponsored by the Mankato/North Mankato Catholic Parishes and all funds will go back to the ECHO Food Shelf.
The event takes place Sunday, March 8, at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
To learn more about the ECHO Food Shelf, visit https://www.echofoodshelf.org/
