Krueger leaving mark on BLC men’s basketball program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Bethany Lutheran College men’s basketball team is set to take the floor in the opening round of this year’s NCAA tournament on Friday.
One key piece to the Vikings success is senior Trenton Krueger, who’s set a number of program records in his time with the squad. Sports Director Rob Clark brings us that story.
Forward Trenton Krueger leads the Vikings in career blocks, field goals, and rebounds.
The dynamic play-maker brings a special set of skills to the court and helped the Vikings to the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance a couple of years ago.
“You work hard, you can accomplish whatever you want. We play so well as a team. I give credit to my teammates for helping me with those records. I just want to leave that being a good teammate, working hard together, you can accomplish whatever you want,” said Krueger.
Bethany is back in the NCAA tourney again this season and any game now could be Krueger’s last with the Vikings, a team hoping to make a deep run at the national level.
But even after Krueger’s career concludes in a Bethany uniform his impact will be felt for years to come.
“Besides 20 and 10 a night, leadership, work ethic, being one of your best players and hardest workers which is rare. He’s a class act, he’s a guy that represents our program in the classroom, in the community. It’s a big hole, and I think we have guys that are ready to step in and fill it. It’ll take multiple guys I think, but his attitude and effort outweighs his basketball ability which says a lot, because he’s a heck of a basketball player,” said Matt Fletcher, Bethany Lutheran College men’s basketball head coach.
Krueger and the VIkings take the floor in the NCAA tournament against WashU Friday at five in the evening.
We’ll have an update of that contest on KEYC News Now.
