Man dies after St. Cloud police use stun gun during assault
By Associated Press | March 5, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 3:32 PM

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A man has died after police used a stun gun on him during an assault incident in St. Cloud.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to a medical incident in which a man was possibly having a seizure. Then, the female caller said the became aggressive and started assaulting and choking her.

Police say officers went inside and used a stun gun on the man while arresting him. He became unresponsive and died at a local hospital.

The officers were placed on leave and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

