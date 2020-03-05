Mankato Area Public Schools partners with parents to address student safety on buses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tom Sager from Mankato Area Public Schools and Jessica Hatanpa, a parent representative from 77 Together joined KEYC News Now at Noon to discuss their partnership to improve student safety on buses.
77 Together is a coalition of concerned parents in the school district. Hatanpa is one of the moms who created the coalition, first creating a group on Facebook, and then attending school board meetings to address problems they felt needed to be fixed.
77 Together met with Sager to discuss communication between the school board and parents, and keeping parents in the loop on what safety precautions there are for students.
Now the two groups have meetings planned to find solutions.
