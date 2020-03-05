Mankato Clinic gives caring blankets to patients

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jennifer Woratschka, RN, Mankato Clinic Oncology, joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about their caring blankets.
The caring blankets are a project the Woratschka and other nurses created to comfort their patients at the clinic.
“It warms my heart,” Woratschka says.
The nurses also work with the patients to create them together and have a conversation with them.
Viewers can help by donating fleece to the clinic for creating the blankets.
