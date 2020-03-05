Mankato wetland restoration, other projects could benefit from Outdoor Heritage Fund

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is keeping wetland restoration on its list of priorities after heavy rain events have caused water to flow into the city’s ravines, taking sediment into the Minnesota River with it.
The city is now eyeing funding from a state Outdoor Heritage Fund bill that would provide $137.5 million for conservation projects.
If the bill passes, the city plans to use the funding to prevent erosion and pollution.
According to Mankato Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms, the city is aiming to use land upstream of Monks Avenue for wetland creation and restoration.
“So what we’re really looking at doing is keeping water on the land for a longer period of time and being able to have more controlled release of that water, but in a way through a bio-filter that actually cleans the water," Zelms said.
The city is hoping to get more than $1,500,000 from the bill.
The Outdoor Heritage Fund was created back in 2008 when voters passed it as part of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
Representative Jamie Becker-Finn (DLF - Roseville), the bill’s author, said state sales tax already provides funding for the bill.
“So about a third of that sales tax revenue goes into that fund, and then it has to be used to protect, enhance or restore habitat,” she said.
Wetland restoration isn’t the only conservation project in southern Minnesota that could benefit from funding.
The bill also allocates money to the Department of Natural Resources to assist with prairie and grassland management across southeastern parts of the state.
The DNR has utilized funding in the past to assist with seeding at the O.A. Vee Memorial State Wildlife Management Area just outside of Mankato.
According to DNR Prairie Habitat Supervisor Greg Hoch, less than two percent of 250,000 acres of Minnesota’s native prairie remains.
“One of the things we really strive for is to protect any of the last remaining prairies out there, the original native prairies, and then whenever possible, restore grasslands for both wildlife as well as pollinators,” Hoch said.
If the bill passes, the city of Mankato would first enter into an agreement with the state before looking to acquire land for the project.
