Mavericks set for postseason play

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey team returns to their home ice this weekend for the first round of the WCHA tournament. The Mavericks will host Alaska Anchorage in the best-of-three series. The Mavs are 3-0-1 against the Seawolves thus far this season.
“It wasn’t that long ago that we played them so we have a little bit of an idea of what they play like but they played us hard when we were up there with those last minute goals so we know they’re a good team, they’ve been playing well lately going into this, they had to play well to clinch that last spot so they’ve been playing for their lives for a while so they’re going to have that same mentality coming into this so we need to be ready for them," Edwin Hookenson, MSU senior defenseman, said.
“I think there’s some familiarity with each other but this is a new season, both teams are 0-0, nobody’s got an advantage other than we’re at home and we’ve got to go back to the foundation of our group and that is trying to defend home ice and play as units of five, be disciplined, control the things that we get to control and focus on those things and right now we’re just trying to make sure that we do what we do and not so much focus on who we’re playing but how we’re playing,” Mike Hastings, MSU Head Coach, said.
The first game of the series is set for Friday at 7:07 p.m.
