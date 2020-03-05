Minnesota airmen return from deployment; Mankato native among them

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Airmen from the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing returned home from deployment Wednesday and were met by their eager families.
The airmen were deployed to Kuwait to assist with coalition support and flying equipment and personnel in and out of Iraq.
They were also responsible for maintaining their C-130 cargo aircraft, and one pilot who’s a Mankato native returned home with them.
“It feels great - it feels really good - I missed this little one and it’s good to be home. It feels your heart with joy because getting home is always the best part,” says Capt. Nicholas Smith, a native of Mankato.
The airmen were deployed anywhere from 60-days to six months, and the weather was much warmer over there than their home state of Minnesota.
“It was kind of like a nice springtime in Minnesota - it wasn’t too bad. It’s a little similar, but it’s not as cold in the winter over there. We were in about anywhere from the 40s to the 70s. It wasn’t bad - it was better than what you guys had to put up with here,” says Smith.
More airmen are expected to return home later this week, and perhaps the weather will be a bit closer to what they’ve been used to.
