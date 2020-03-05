Minnesota can now test for coronavirus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — On Monday, March 3, Gov. Tim Walz addressed the coronavirus and what Minnesota is doing in preparation for it.
Walz says its time for citizens to prepare, not panic.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state now has the ability to test for the coronavirus.
“Prior to this week, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) were the ones who had to test for COVID19, or the coronavirus. Now, those tests are available here in Minnesota. So the benefits of that is that it’s really a shorter response time between initial testing and those final results,” Blue Earth County Communications Specialist Amy Host explained.
The state can now test hundreds of people per day for the coronavirus.
In addition, the state stresses taking precautions, such as washing your hands, staying home when you are sick and covering your cough.
