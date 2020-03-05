Minnesota high school graduation rate rises

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota high school class of 2019 reaches another historic graduation rate, at 83.2 percent.
That number is up 0.5 percent from the class of 2018. But racial gaps do remain, specifically for American Indian students, where the rate has remained stagnant between 50 and 51 percent since 2017.
Overall, fewer students are choosing to drop out of high school. From 2018 to 2019, the overall statewide high school dropout rate decreased from 4.6 percent to 4.4 percent and also dropped for every student group.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.