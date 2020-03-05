Minnesota State Mankato suspends study abroad amid Coronavirus concerns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato takes precautionary measures as the Coronavirus continues to spread.
Right now, the Minnesota Department of Health considers the risk of coronavirus, including for people in Minnesota schools, as low, and is not recommending campuses to cancel extracurricular activities.
Still, out of an abundance of caution, MSU has suspended all of its international travel. That includes study abroad programs. The suspension remains in effect through May. There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota.
