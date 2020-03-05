Minnesota State prepares for WCHA Tournament games against Alaska Anchorage

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Ally Dudgeon joined Lauren Andrego on KEYC News Now at 6:30 on Wednesday, March 4, to talk about the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team.
The Mavericks won their fifth MacNaughton Cup in program history on Saturday and will begin postseason play with a best-of-three series against Alaska Anchorage on Friday, March 6, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Minnesota State went 4-0-1 against Alaska Anchorage during regular season play.
Goaltender Dryden McKay and leading scorer Marc Michaelis have earned recognition from teammates and fans for their efforts and performances this season. In fact, the duo is currently being nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which is annually awarded to the best Division I Men’s Hockey player.
Anyone interested in voting for McKay and Michaelis can do so by visiting the Hobey Baker Award’s website.
