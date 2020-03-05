Minnesota State University, Mankato suspends travel abroad programs amid concerns of coronavirus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato has suspended its study abroad programs to take precautionary measures against the spread of Coronavirus.
Full semester classes that are scheduled to travel abroad will continue despite staying home, and the university is working with faculty to create alternative credit opportunities for students.
“We want to make sure that students continue to progress towards their degrees, we want to make sure that students are taken care of financially where there had been situations where they had makes investments for these trips that are now canceled. We’re going to work with them individually to figure out how to take care of those problems,” Interim Provost Matt Cecil explained.
Universities and colleges across the state have suspended travel abroad programs as well.
Minnesota State Mankato has created a webpage to answer questions regarding travel, classes and other concerns of students and faculty.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.