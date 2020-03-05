New Prague attorney joins Minn. House District 20A race

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) — A woman from rural New Prague announced Thursday that she will be vying for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 20A seat.
In a news release, Heather Taylor DuCharme said that she will be seeking the endorsement of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL).
Taylor DuCharme is currently an associate attorney at Sieloff and Associates, P.A. in Eagan, Minnesota, where she worked her way up from a paralegal.
She describes herself as a “moderate’s moderate, who is willing to collaborate and work across the aisle."
“I’ve worked for a Republican for 15 years and I plan to continue,” Taylor DuCharme said. “We don’t always agree, but we can communicate about fiscal, political and social issues. Right now, there’s an unfortunate polarization in our nation, and I believe I can play a role in bringing people together to get things done."
Born and raised near Jordan, Minnesota, Taylor DuCharme has spent most of her life in Scott County, and, if elected, will bring that perspective to her legislative seat.
“Growing up, my dad owned a small business right downtown that my mom helped run, so I understand firsthand the challenges facing business owners and our community’s Main Streets,” added Taylor DuCharme. “I want to see our rural areas and small towns thriving.”
Taylor DuCharme is a graduate of New Prague High School, while earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota – Duluth and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
