Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Mason Doherty

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter boys’ basketball team topped Willmar earlier this week to advance to the section 2AAA semi-finals. A key piece to the Saints squad is senior Mason Doherty, who is our KEYC News Now, Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Mason’s been with varsity since the start of the year, had that conversation which we do with every play about your role and Mason’s role, he kind of knew what he was going to be at the start of the year and knew that certain games he wouldn’t have an opportunity and then some games he would,” Sean Keating, St. Peter head coach, said.
In those contests when Doherty is able to help his teammates out on the court he puts on a show.
“The amount of attention he’s gotten is awesome and it’s well deserved, he’s put in work and it’s good to see that he got there,” Wyatt Olson, St. Peter senior forward, said.
Doherty's teammates' support is a driving force in his game.
“They were jumping for my feelings and being awesome,” Mason Doherty, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
Not only does the guard connect with the team in a basketball setting, but close relationships have grown off of the court as well.
“Mason has played with this group since he’s been in fourth grade and this is just a really tight knit group, when I first took the job even seven years ago people in town told me that this class is just a special class and it goes beyond basketball obviously we have a lot of talent in the class but they’re just a really close knit group and Mason’s just always been a part of it and fit in and this year is really no different. He’s been doing this for a long time," Keating said.
The energy he brings to the Saints program is why Mason Doherty is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
