Sixth Annual Men’s Event Thursday night at Kato Ballroom

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way holds its sixth Annual Men’s Event Thursday night at the Kato Ballroom.
This year’s keynote speaker is Iraq War Veteran John Kriesel.
The United Way welcomes men 21 and older to the event which highlights the work of the nonprofit in our area.
The Men’s Event includes beer samples from local vendors as well as food, a silent auction, and other activities. New this year is a wing-eating contest as well.
Tickets are on sale for the event which goes from 5 p.m to 9 p.m.
To register, visit https://www.mankatounitedway.org/mensevent
